A Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, landlord is behind bars after trying to get rid of his tenants by setting fire to their apartment.

Ronald Frisbie III, 28, of Akron, told police he was unhappy with the tenants after they allegedly broke a washer and dryer. So, he torched the entire apartment, according to WGAL-TV.

Guess he showed them.

No one was hurt, according to police. WGAL-TV reports Ronald was charged with arson, burglary and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.