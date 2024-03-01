Doctors remove 150 bugs from man’s nose

A Florida man is breathing a sigh of relief now that 150 bugs taking up residence his nose have been removed.

The man recalls he started feeling “off” back in October, but recently began experiencing swelling and constant nosebleeds, according to WTLV-TV.

“Over a couple hours my face just started swelling, my lips swelled, I could hardly talk,” he added. “I couldn’t even get up to go to the bathroom without my nose starting to bleed.”

Doctors at HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida were shocked to discover the invading insects feeding on the inside of the patient’s nose and sinus cavity.

The man said that he doesn’t know how they got inside his nose, according to the outlet, but that it’s possible he wasn’t as diligent as he should have been when it comes to washing his hands after handling dead fish.