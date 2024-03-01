Pilot draws male genitalia in the sky with the message, “see ya”

(NOTE NATURE) It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a … penis?

Social media is buzzing over the talented pilot who inexplicably spent six hours drawing male genitalia in the sky with the words, “see ya,” inside.

The risqué aerial artwork was spotted by FlightRadar24, an online flight tracking service that was unable to identify the pilot; only that the plane took off at 8:47 p.m. on Saturday night and landed at 2:47 a.m. on Sunday at the Bellefontaine Regional Airport in Ohio, according to Gizmodo.

“Wow that’s nuts!” a user replied to FlightRadar’s post of the image on X, formerly Twitter.

The bigger question people are trying to tackle is, “Why?” We’ll just have to think long and hard about it.