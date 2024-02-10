Valentine’s Day spending at near-record $25.8 billion

It appears Americans are in the mood for love — and for spending — ahead of Valentine’s Day.

According to data from the National Retail Federation, consumers plan to spend a total of $25.8 billion to celebrate the big day this year. That’s around last year’s total of $25.9 billion and the third-highest haul in the survey’s history.

With 62% of consumers ages 25 to 34 planning to celebrate this year, if you’re looking to shop for your significant other, you’re certainly not alone.

Fifty-seven percent of consumers are expected to buy candy for that special someone this year; 40% will buy greeting cards; 39% will buy flowers.

Thirty-two percent of consumers will be spending the evening out with their main squeeze — to the tune of $4.9 billion, in fact, second only to the $6.4 billion they’re spending on jewelry.

Some $2.6 billion is expected to be spent on flowers for the big day, the NRF data shows.

And BTW, Romeo, Valentine’s Day is February 14: Don’t count on that gas station rose to save your bacon this time.

