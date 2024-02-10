Study shows Super Bowl spending set to hit record $17.3 billion

Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers has Americans ready to party.

According to the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) annual big game survey, 200.5 million U.S. adults say they’re going to watch the game, and 112.2 million people plan to throw or attend a Super Bowl party, with 16.2 million taking in the game at a bar or restaurant.

What’s more, total spending on food, drinks, decorations and Super Bowl apparel is expected to hit a record $17.3 billion — an average of $86.04 per person. Some 80% of that spending will be on food and drinks alone, according to the organization’s data.

Forty-four percent of the 8,329 adults who were polled say the game is the most important part of Super Bowl Sunday, while 19% are tuning in just for the halftime show.

Eighteen percent are watching just for the commercials.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.