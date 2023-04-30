Got $476,000? Snatch up a piece of Lamborghini history

As Howard Stark used to say, “No amount of money ever bought a second of time.”

And as if to prove it, if you’ve got a whole lot of money, you don’t have a whole lot of time to grab a piece of automotive history: a mint-condition 1989 Lamborghini Countach. The auction for it closes Thursday.

The auction site Bring-A-Trailer is about to drop the hammer on the supercar, which the site notes is one of just 658 examples of the Italian car brand’s 25th Anniversary edition.

Known for its radical “scissor” doors, the already outlandish styling of the model was given some cosmetic work for the Anniversary Edition by Lambo’s then-designer Horacio Pagani, who made various tweaks, including a nose job.

The red supercar is powered by a 5.2-liter DOHC V12, fitted with another rarity — six Weber carburetors, as opposed to fuel injectors. As a result, the auction house notes it won’t pass emissions regulations in California.

This Countach might just be more well traveled than most people: It was born and first sold in Italy, but was eventually exported to the U.K. in 2014. After undergoing a refurbishment, it was imported to the U.S. in 2021.

Oh, and its Carfax history reports no accidents.

So, what’s it gonna take to get you behind the wheel? The current winning bid is $475,000, with less than 24 hours to go as of press time.