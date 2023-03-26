Alleged serial pooper leaves presents near Hillary Clinton during Broadway show

﻿(NOTE LANGUAGE) Broadway’s Shubert Theatre is apparently dealing with a hot, stinky problem — a serial pooper. According to an alleged eyewitness, that scat scofflaw struck next to Hillary Clinton.

Page Six reports the former secretary of state was watching Some Like It Hot with her daughter, Chelsea. When the lights came on during intermission, there was apparently a pile of human feces in the aisle.

A source told the outlet, “The house crew dealt with it very appropriately and quickly, and Hillary and Chelsea remained in the theater for the second act.” The second act apparently raised the curtain on time, so the stinky situation didn’t impact the show itself.

The source also doesn’t think the Clintons were targeted because they claim this isn’t the first time this has happened at the Shubert.

That insider said they “spoke to the house manager, who said that it was actually the fourth time it had happened.”

Based on that information, they guess, “There is someone who is either s******* in the aisle, or surreptitiously dumping defecation that they smuggled into the theater.”

But, as we all know, there are two sides to every story. A different insider, one who claims to be close to the production, insisted there is no so-called Phantom of the Poopera.

Instead, they claim the incident with the Clintons was a one-off event, which they described as a sad accident involving an elderly person.

The Clintons, obviously, didn’t return a request for comment.