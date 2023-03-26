PETA asks Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell to make Good Burger 2 vegan

While Good Burger fans are celebrating that, after a 25-year wait, there will finally be a sequel, PETA is asking Ed to hold the special sauce.

The animal welfare organization wrote a letter to the movie’s original stars, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, asking them to make their sequel vegan.

PETA hopes the actors consider changing the franchise’s iconic line to “Welcome to Good Burger, home of the vegan burger — may I take your order?” They also hope the movie highlights “a sustainable, animal-friendly menu.”

PETA Associate Director Lauren Thomasson wrote, “Some things (like beef patties) are better left in the ’90s, and if Good Burger has any hope of surviving new competition in 2023, its menu will abundantly feature animal-free offerings, including meat-free burgers, dairy-free shakes, and, of course, a special secret vegan sauce.”

The organization also offered to meet with the production “to help any way we can.”

Thompson and Mitchell have not responded.

The Good Burger 2 film is anticipated to premiere sometime around Thanksgiving. The first Good Burger movie was released in July 1997.