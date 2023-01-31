Art project debate: The little pig went “wee wee” — or did it

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder — or in this case, the bow tie.

A mom took to TikTok to vent her frustration with her 11-year-old daughter’s school after an innocent picture her daughter drew of a pig drew a comment that his bow tie looked like something else entirely … to some.

Sierra Carter explains she was summoned to the school by her daughter’s teacher, who “told me that my daughter had drawn something inappropriate in the art class, and that a little boy came up to her and told her that she drew ‘boy parts’ on her pig project.'”

At issue was the piggy’s tie, which looks like a bow tie with a traditional tie hanging from it. Or — as the little boy, the teacher, and apparently school administrators initially agreed — male genitalia.

Although the artist “nervously shushed” other kids, she “told the teacher right away that she drew a bow tie.” However, the teacher sent the little girl to the vice principal’s office, where the art was confiscated.

“As soon as I look at it, I’m like, ‘Are you freaking kidding me?'” Carter recalled telling the administrator and a social worker who had also been summoned. “‘To be completely frank with you, I am p***ed.'”

The principal was next to conference, countering with, “A bow tie is a bow.”

Carter explained to her followers, “‘I’m sorry my daughter is no Monet, but to her, a bow tie is a bow and a tie. If another kid happened to look at it and think that it was something else, that sounds more like a ‘he problem’ not a ‘she problem.'”

In the end, she was exonerated, but the picture remains under lock and key.