Wyden, Colleagues Reintroduce Legislation to Ground Airlines’ Skyrocketing Fees

FAIR Fees Act would prohibit airlines from charging unreasonable fees for basic services like reservation changes, carry-on baggage

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden said today he has joined colleagues to reintroduce legislation that would prohibit airlines from charging unreasonable fees – including bag, seating, cancellation, and change fees – that are not proportional to the costs of the service actually provided.

“Airlines are charging folks unreasonable fees for basic services – it’s ridiculous,” Wyden said. “That’s why I’m proud to cosponsor legislation that will prohibit airlines from charging excessive fees, which will save the pocketbooks of millions of families in Oregon and nationwide while traveling. I’ll always fight tooth and nail to hold airlines accountable and put an end to consumer price gouging.”

The Forbidding Airlines from Imposing Ridiculous (FAIR) Fees Act also directs the Department of Transportation to review any other fees imposed by airlines and to ensure that children can sit with their family on flights at no additional charge.

The legislation was led by U.S. Senators Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. Alongside Wyden, the bill was cosponsored by U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.

The FAIR Fees Actis endorsed by the American Economic Liberties Project, National Consumers League, Consumer Federation of America, Consumer Action, Travelers United, and the Business Travel Coalition.

Wyden also joined colleagues to reintroduce the Airline Passengers’ Bill of Rights, comprehensive legislation that would expand protections for air travelers. Among a host of key consumer protections, the Airline Passengers’ Bill of Rights would ensure airlines provide passengers with fair compensation, refunds, and recourse in the event of airline-caused flight delays and cancellations, require airlines to pay at least $1,350 to passengers denied boarding as a result of an oversold flight, and mandate airlines to immediately refund bag fees for damaged or lost bags.

The text of the FAIR Fees Act is here.

A summary of the FAIR Fees Act is here.

A web version of this release is here.

###