Woman charged for crying during surgery

Crying during a stressful or painful medical procedure can be costly, as one woman recently found out.

The woman, who was having a mole removed, cried at one point during the operation, and her bill, which she posted on Twitter, showed an $11 charge for “Brief Emotion” and a billing code of CPT Code 96127.

CPT Code 96127, according to a Mentagram article titled, “CPT Code 96127: How to Increase Revenue with This NEW Behavioral or Emotional Assessment,” is a code that may be used to report brief behavioral or emotional assessments for reimbursement” and “may be billed four times for each patient per visit, utilizing four different instruments or assessments.

So not only will clinicians have more efficient practices by utilizing these screenings, but they can also use them to build revenue.