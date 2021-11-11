Oregon pays more than $130 million in federal emergency rental assistance

More than 19,600 applicants have received funds to pay rent

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) and Local Program Administrators (LPAs) continue to make strong progress on processing applications for the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program (OERAP).

As of today, OHCS and LPAs have paid $130.6 million in federal emergency rental assistance to 19,613 applicants, up from $119.9 million and 18,203 applicants since Nov. 4. The agency is ranked 7th in the nation in the percentage of funds paid and obligated.

Progress and Updated Numbers

Through its three-point plan, OHCS and its processing partner, Public Partnerships LLC (PPL), have made significant strides to drive rapid application processing in the past several weeks. Currently 105 PPL staff are processing applications on behalf of counties with applications outside the 60-/90-day safe harbor period. In the past week, PPL processed close to 800 applications, exceeding their 500-application target.

To date, OHCS and LPAs have:

Paid $130,614,471 to landlords and tenants to help 19,613 Oregon households, over $20 million in the past two weeks alone.

Processed and obligated an additional $31.9 million in funds for 3,796 households.

Received more than $364.4 million in funding requests via applications.

Received more than 48,184 completed applications.

Visit the OERAP dashboard for more data.

Applications in Review Process

About 20,086 applications are in the review process. Our agency is tracking when a tenant completes an OERAP application and the number of applicants that have not been paid outside of the 60-day window (90 days in Multnomah County and unincorporated areas of Washington County). The 60-/90-day window of protection begins when a tenant shows proof they applied for the program. However, this data is not currently available. Applications outside the 60-/90-day window are being moved from the LPA in their county to PPL.

This graph below shows the geographic areas with the highest numbers of applications outside the 60- and 90-day windows of protection as of Nov. 10. This graph does not include applications outside the 60-/90-day window from counties that received ERA funding directly from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

https://www.oregon.gov/ohcs/about-us/Documents/Picture1.png

Below is a graphic that shows average application processing times for each county for the OERAP program as of this week.

https://www.oregon.gov/ohcs/about-us/Documents/Picture2.png

*Multnomah County is not included in this as a comparison because they have a 90-day window. Their average processing time is 75 days. On average, PPL processed applications within 57 days from when they received the application.

