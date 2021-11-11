“Tank taxi” takes English streets by storm

Taxis may be common, but have you ever heard of a “tank taxi?”

Merlin Batchelor of Norwich, England has the market cornered when it comes to the heavy-duty ride. Although the vehicle isn’t actually a tank — “it’s an armored personnel carrier” — there is no denying the term “tank taxi” sounds much cooler. Not to mention they practically look the same.

According to Click Orlando, Batchelor bought the vehicle online and it didn’t take long for ride requests to start rolling in, leading him to start a new side hustle. For about $1,000 he will chauffeur weddings and funerals, and he’s currently working on getting a permit for other events like prom and birthday parties.