Say what? Couple fined over woman wearing “KNITTER” shirt

Next time you get a traffic fine in the mail, it’s a good idea to check it twice. That’s what David and Paula Knight of England did and it saved them about $120.

After receiving a fine in the mail for allegedly driving in a bus lane in a city over 100 miles from them, they decided to take a look at the photographic evidence and were amused by what they found.

A photo of the citation letter posted by the Daily Mail reveals that, as the Knight’s suspected, it wasn’t them at all. In fact, it was a woman wearing a T-shirt that read “KNITTER,” which the computer took to be “KN19TER,” the license plate for David’s Volkswagen.

Thankfully for the pair, the courts found the mishap just as funny and cancelled the fine.