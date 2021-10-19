Firearm Discharged in Goldendale

Goldendale, Washington October 16th, 2021 –

Officers Kelsey Rooks and Nolan Randall responded to a weapons offense complaint at about 6:01 PM in the 400 block of South Grant. It was reported an adult male carrying a “Long Gun” was walking eastbound on Collins Street towards Holcomb’s Market. Multiple callers also reported a male subject with a gun was chasing juveniles.

Officers Rooks and Randall located the male suspect with the firearm in the 100 block of West Burgen. The suspect was recognized by Officer Rooks as being AJ George, an adult male. The suspect was found to be carrying a 30-06 caliber rifle along with live ammunition. The rifle had one empty cartridge in the chamber, and the rifle had a strong odor of gun powder as if the gun had just been fired. The suspect admitted to firing the rifle into the air.

Through investigation and talking with the suspect, victims, and witnesses, 2 shots were fired from the rifle. No persons were injured during the incident, and no reports of property damage were reported. The rifle and ammunition were taken into custody and entered in evidence at the police department. The suspect was booked into the jail and criminal charges for felony Assault and Unlawful Discharge of a Weapon were requested.

Chief Jay Hunziker

At this time, no further information can be given due to the continuing active investigation.