Woman runs naked onto a football field full of eighth-graders

A Jefferson City, Montana woman was arrested last week after allegedly running onto a football field in front of 29 eighth-graders, while wearing only a scarf.

According to court documents obtained by ABC affiliate KMIZ, Lacey Uthe told an officer that she had ingested heroin and then left her residence while in the buff and looked for help because she thought she was going to die.

After being taken to a hospital for evaluation, Uthe was arrested and charged with sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 — a class E felony.

She was arraigned in court on Friday morning and at last word was being held without bail at the Cole County Jail.