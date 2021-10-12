Wendy’s manager douses customer in hot oil

(NOTE CONTENT) They say the customer is always right, unfortunately one Wendy’s manager seemed to disagree and treated a paying patron to a side of piping hot oil after they complained that their meal was cold.

According to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun, 21-year-old Demarrus Pritchett, the manager of a Wendy’s in Huntington, Tennessee, got into a verbal altercation with the customer “stemming from a complaint about food received in the Wendy’s drive-thru.”

The report states that surveillance then shows Pritchett begrudgingly giving a cash refund before retreating to the kitchen, grabbing a metal pan of hot oil, and dousing the victim, who suffered burns to his left side and arm.

The reports adds that Pritchett and the 23-year-old victim had previous altercations regarding dogs, though it did not specify what those issues were.

Pritchett was charged with aggravated assault.