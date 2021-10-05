Police: “Well, that was easy.”

Someone get the Pelham, NH, police a Staples button because this criminal made their job painfully easy.

How so?

According to WBZ, 51-year-old Joseph Waelter of North Andover, MA, was driving drunk early Monday morning when he lost control of his car on a traffic circle and crashed into the police headquarters. Well — he actually hit a tree and a rock on the property.

Officers filed outside after hearing the loud crash to see a damaged road sign, tire marks across the grass and Waelter trying to drive away from the scene.

The man was uninjured and was arrested, where he was charged with driving under the influence. He also grinned widely for his mug shot.

He was released on personal recognizance and is due back in court on October 13.