On Monday, October 4, 2021 at approximately 9:46 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 122.

Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Ford F150, operated by Thomas Kelly (74) of Canyonville, left the roadway for an unknown reason, struck the embankment and rolled.

Kelly sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

OSP was assisted by ODOT.