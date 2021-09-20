(NOTE LANGUAGE, CONTENT) What do poo and pizza rolls have in common? Aside from both starting with the letter “P,” they were both found in the freezer at an Oklahoma grocery store.

Late last week Shirley Wright-Johnson was trying to grab a bag of the bite-sized pizza treats at Crest Foods in Moore, Oklahoma when she realized a that wasn’t the only thing she was getting.

“I pick up a bag of pizza rolls and there’s literally s***,” she told KFOR. “Human s***. Excuse my language.”

Wright-Johnson added, “I was upset, I was disgusted, I feel like I was violated.”

Following the incident, police realized a surveillance image of the suspect who placed the poo, who was later identified and apprehended.