Wow… this guy must have REALLY hated paying tolls

A man is behind bars after pulling a magic trick and making his clothes disappear, to the horror of several tollbooth workers across the state of — you guessed it — Florida.

ABC affiliate WPLG reports that ﻿Mark Anthony Fillyaw drove around the Sunshine State over the past week to show people his place where the sun usually doesn’t shine. Seven incidents were reported in all, with tollbooth workers saying Fillyaw drove through the cash lanes and, when he lowered the window, they said he was completely nude and, according to workers, “showing his privates.”

Fillyaw’s alleged streak of highway nudity came to an end after the Florida Highway Patrol was able to match his photo to his identity, and hauled him away to the Osceola County Jail.

Police say Fillyaw is facing multiple charges of indecent exposure.