You won’t believe what this man broke into a home to steal

Bet you won’t guess what one thief stole after breaking into a home. If you guessed pooper scooper, you’d be correct.

That’s right, a pooper scooper.

According to Pasadena Now, authorities state that a man has been arrested after breaking into a home in Pasadena, California and leaving with the tool that’s used to pick up animal feces.

It all went down Sunday night when two residents called the police after hearing noises from inside their home. As it turns out, the culprit had broken into the home through a living room window after wrecking the back porch.

The intruder was spotted leaving the property with the stolen pooper scooper and was later found at a nearby grocery store.

William Martin Austin, 62, was booked on suspicion of burglary, with bail set at $50,000 pending his court appearance.