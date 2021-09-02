Pranksters 1, school board 0

(NOTE CONTENT) Pranksters got the best of a Virginia school board when they pulled a Simpsons-inspired stunt last week.

The prank? Getting one of the chair members to call out names that, when read aloud, sound a bit naughty.

Video footage of the incident shows Henrico School Board Chair Roscoe D. Cooper reading off the list of names of people who supposedly wanted to give their input on the meeting’s agenda items. The list of fake names included Phil McCracken, Eileen Dover, Suk Mahdik, Ophelia McCaulk, Don Kedick, and Wayne Kuhr.

The situation is spot on with The Simpsons and Bart’s incessant prank calls to Moe’s Tavern, where he gets the owner to call out fake names that sound comical when said aloud.