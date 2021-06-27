House for sale: eight bedrooms, two baths, shooting range, ice cream parlor…

The Colorado mega-mansion belonging to 39-year-old retired Cabletron co-founder Robert Levine is on the market for $44.2 million, and it’s more like a mega-playground.

Along with a 30,000-square-foot glass and stone home that boasts eight bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms and six powder rooms, the property contains a number of unusual amenities, including an ice cream parlor, two shooting ranges, and a Western town with a sheriff’s office, to name a few.

“You never really even have to leave the estate to have fun. I don’t know of another place like it,” co-listing agent Barbara Scrivens of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty tells the New York Post.

“The owner was trying to make it so that whenever you come around a bend, or wherever you turn, or whenever you peek inside a door, you discover something you wouldn’t expect,” adds Scrivens. “It’s very playful and all about discovery.”