An exorcism? In MY Home Depot? It’s more likely than you think

When you start a story and the first sentence reads, “People having an exorcism in the lumber aisle,” you know whatever you read next is gonna be good.

Pennsylvania’s Dickson City Police Department shared a story to Facebook Tuesday that has people begging for more details. The list of incidents on June 21, 2021 includes this entry: “3:26pm Commerce Blvd. @ Home Depot for disorderly people having an exorcism in the lumber isle for the dead trees. They were escorted out of the building.

Basically, a bunch of hooligans took over the lumber aisle at the local Home Depot to throw an exorcism — not for a human being, but for actual wood that is stored there.

It is unknown how many people were participating in the aforementioned exorcism, or if the trees were successfully purified of their evil spirits. That, and, if the exorcism was maybe due to the soaring price of lumber during the pandemic.

The police department’s lack of detail has caused over 200 Facebook users to demand answers as of Friday morning. So far, no further information has been provided.