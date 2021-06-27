No money, no problem, we accept Monopoly money — but only for hot dogs and Jell-O shots

The U.S. dollar and Monopoly money have more in common than one would think. Not only are they both made of paper, but they could both be used to buy real-life food and goods — for one day only.

On Wednesday, a bar in Massachusetts gave patrons the opportunity to purchase hot dogs and Jell-O shots –alcohol-free — with the board game money. The campaign was in an effort to earn a spot on the game board for its special Worcester edition, Newsweek reports.

The special ran for two hours from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. For those who participated, the Jell-O “shot” set them back $20 in Monopoly funds.

While the owner of the tavern hopes that the special will earn him a coveted spot on the game, that decision is up to the community, which has until Friday to vote on what business they want to see.