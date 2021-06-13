Clippers hammer Jazz to pull within 2-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have climbed back into their NBA Western Conference semifinal series, avoiding an 0-3 hole.

Kawhi Leonard had 34 points and 12 rebounds for the Clippers in a 132-106 trouncing of the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles. Paul George chipped in 31 points, marking the second time he and Leonard have scored at least 30 in the same postseason game this year.

George shot only 34% from the field in the first two games but was 12 of 24 in this one, including 6 of 10 on 3-pointers. He had 13 points in the second quarter, eight during a 13-2 run when LA seized control.

Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 30 points, his fifth straight game with at least 30.

The Clippers host Game 4 on Monday, when they will try to even the series at two games apiece.