Indians rally in 9th, top Mariners on throwing error in 10th

CLEVELAND (AP) — César Hernández scored on a throwing error by pitcher Paul Sewald in the 10th inning, completing the Cleveland Indians’ rally for a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners. With the bases loaded and no outs, Harold Ramírez hit a comebacker to Sewald, who threw high and wide of the plate. Catcher Tom Murphy jumped to grab the errant throw, but Hernández slid home with the game-winning run. Cleveland trailed 4-0 after seven and scored three runs in the ninth against closer Rafael Montero. Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi had limited the Indians to three singles over the first seven innings.