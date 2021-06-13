Harden out Sunday, but Green could return

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets will play a third straight game without All-Star guard James Harden when they take on the Bucks in Milwaukee on Sunday.

Harden experienced tightness in his right hamstring during the opening minute in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. He missed 20 games late in the regular season due to a hamstring strain.

However, the Nets could have the services of Jeff Green on Sunday as they try to take a three-games-to-one lead. Green hasn’t played since Game 2 of the first-round series against the Celtics due to a plantar fascia strain.