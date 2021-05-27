Video: 7 bears walk into a pool party…

A pool party in Tennessee got some unexpected visitors over the weekend. These weren’t just any unexpected visitors, though, they were four-legged, furry and looking to beat the heat.

A group of Tennessee students were celebrating at Chalet Village in Gatlinburg, Tennessee when several black bears decided to drop by and take a dip in the pool. The entire moment, which was captured on video, shows the the bears walking around the resort’s pool area before jumping in for a quick dip and going on their way.

“The JROTC swim party had a few visitors … 7 bears,” read the YouTube caption. “We were safely outside the pool area. Black bears in the Great Smoky Mountains are beautiful, but please be respectful, keep your distance and don’t feed them.”