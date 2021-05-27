Man gets drunk and blows up his local aquarium’s texting line

Marine life can befuddle and confuse people because, well, you’ve seen the pictures of the bizarre species that live deep below the surface. One hero, after having one too many, decided to hit up the local aquarium to answer his burning questions about marine life… over drunk text.

The South Carolina Aquarium had a good chuckle over the barrage of texts from their inebriated admirer, revealing he blew up their educational number.

Even better, they had the receipts and shared them Tuesday on Twitter.

Questions included, “Why do sea horses grab anything they can with their prehensile tail?” and “Why should I only eat oysters in months that contain the letter R?”

Quick note — props to the drunk texter because his spelling and grammar was impeccable.

As for how the aquarium responded, they loaded their new friend up on some marine knowledge, such as the fact sea horses grab onto objects because they are not great swimmers and don’t want unknown currents taking them away.

As for the oysters, says the aquarium, “This ‘rule’ comes from the fact that bacteria that is harmful to humans is more likely to be present during the warmer seasons that do not end with an R.”

Of course, the man texted back the following morning to thank them for their patience and admitted to being drunk while peppering them with sea-related questions. He also cracked, “My wife should be happy I drunk text aquariums and not other women.”