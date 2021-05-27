European learns the hard way to slow down or risk death

Two major car accidents which took place in Germany and France recently were caused by speed cameras, according to TheNewspaper.

Police in Ifta, Germany revealed that a speed camera trap set by police caused an accident when a 41-year-old truck driver, afraid of getting a ticket, slammed on his brakes when he saw officers holding handheld laser speed cameras. He ultimately lost control of the vehicle and smashed into the guardrail, causing the equivalent of $7300 in damage.

The same thing happened in Ostheim, France, when a 45-year-old driver slammed on the brakes on his car after being flashed by a speed camera. The sudden maneuver caused the car to spin out of control and roll over into a field. The driver sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The spate of speed camera-related accidents has led to a rash of vandalism on the cameras, with vigilantes disabling them, either by setting them on fire of disabling them with spray paint.