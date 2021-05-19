Governor signs $59 billion, two-year budget for Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a $59 billion, two-year state operating budget that he said would help provide “relief, recovery and resilience” from the widespread effects of the pandemic. Inslee on Tuesday also signed an $11.8 billion transportation budget and a $6.3 billion state construction budget. He says the operating budget makes vital investments in areas such as public health, homelessness, climate change, access to broadband and child care. Inslee says it was a good thing lawmakers previously resisted widespread calls to slash state spending for services because the budget situation improved during the year. Republicans complained about new and higher taxes and the size of the budget.