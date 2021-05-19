All Washington counties move to Phase 3 reopening

SEATTLE (AP) — Four counties that had been in a more restrictive second phase of Washington state’s current COVID-19 reopening plan have joined the 35 other counties in Phase 3 as of Tuesday. Cowlitz, Ferry, Pierce and Whitman counties were previously in Phase 2. In Phase 3, restaurants, bars and gyms can operate at 50% indoor capacity. The decision to move all counties to Phase 3 and announce the tentative June 30 reopening plans comes amid declining COVID-19 case counts and a push to increase vaccination rates. State Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah said on Tuesday that about 59% percent of Washingtonians age 16 and up have gotten a first vaccine dose. When that number reaches 70%, officials have said the economy can fully reopen.