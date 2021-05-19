Bill Gates’ leadership roles stay intact despite allegations

SEATTLE (AP) — Despite damaging allegations suggesting Bill Gates pursued women who worked for him, don’t expect changes to his roles at the two iconic institutions he co-founded, Microsoft and his namesake philanthropic foundation, raising accountability concerns from critics. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation says it is not investigating the allegations in the media. Microsoft Corp. said the company hired a law firm in late 2019 to conduct an investigation after a Microsoft engineer alleged in a letter that she had a sexual relationship with Gates over several years. Gates’ private office spokesperson called it “an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably.”