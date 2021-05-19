King County’s top health official: Keep your mask on indoors

SEATTLE (AP) — The top public health official in Washington’s largest county is urging residents to keep wearing masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. The Seattle Times reports that’s despite the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance relaxing mask requirements for vaccinated people. Public Health – Seattle & King County health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said that for now, Seattle and King County residents are strongly encouraged to continue wearing masks while the agency evaluates its mask mandate. Duchin said Monday that he agreed with a statement saying the point of vaccinating most of the population is to get us all to the point where we halt viral transmission & everyone can then interact unmasked.