On Monday, May 17, 2021 at approximately 2:25 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 269.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Smart Fortwo car, operated by Deborah Seaquist (67) of Chiloquin, was northbound when it went off the roadway, struck a rock and rolled.

Seaquist sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

OSP was assisted by Klamath County Fire District #1 and ODOT.