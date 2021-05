$2 million in cooperative agreements is available for local governments to host Community Compost and Food Waste Reduction (CCFWR) pilot projects. The cooperative agreements support projects that develop and test strategies for planning and implementing municipal compost plans and food waste reduction plans and they are part of USDA’s broader efforts to support urban agriculture.



Learn more about the Cooperative Agreements at https://www.fsa.usda.gov/state-offices/Oregon/news-releases/index.