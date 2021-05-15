Navajos say new Arizona restrictions will complicate voting

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Native American tribes say two new Arizona election laws won’t make it any easier for their voters. Gov. Doug Ducey recently signed the bills that he and fellow Republicans say will strengthen the integrity of elections. Tribes and voting rights advocates say the measures will disproportionately affect communities of color, tribal members who have to drive long distances to cast a ballot and voters who speak limited or no English. The bills target the length of time voters have to fix signature problems on mailed ballots and require periodic purging of a list of voters who automatically receive mailed ballots.