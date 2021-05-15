Is that a dead body or are you just happy to see me?

Talk about a misunderstanding. A U.K. woman recently had her house swarmed by police after neighbors reported a dead body on her property… But as it turns out it was just a prop.

As reported by the NY Post, Cara Louise, 28, is mom to a 5-year-old boy who is “really into dressing up for every occasion” so as part of a Halloween themed party, they wrapped a dummy in garbage bags and duck tape and placed it in their yard.

“…We did the inside up with a circus theme and he dressed as It,” she explained. “So the prop in the garden was part of our theme.”

Even though it’s been months since the holiday, Louise kept the fake cadaver in her yard, which clearly perplexed others living in the area.

After experiencing this misunderstanding, the mother has a few wise words for others who like to do it big on the holidays — “Dispose of props or put them away safely.”