Washington health officials see hopeful COVID signs

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington health officials say they are seeing signs of hope in the COVID-19 case and hospitalization data and also now expect more consistent vaccine allocations from the federal government. On Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee said all of the state’s counties won’t face more restrictions because new COVID cases are levelling off after a recent spike. More than 50% of eligible Washington residents have received at least a first dose of the vaccine, and about 39% of eligible residents — about 2.4 million people — are fully vaccinated. The state will receive nearly 400,000 doses of vaccine next week.The allocation forecast shows the state receiving about the same amount every week through the end of the month, which helps with planning.