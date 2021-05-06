Umatilla tribes release online dictionary of fading language

MISSION, Ore. (AP) — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have released an online dictionary of their language to preserve it and help new learners pick up the dying tongue. The project is a collaboration between the tribe’s language program and Amazon Web Services, an Amazon subsidiary that provides cloud-based platforms on a pay-as-you-go basis. The prevalence of the Umatilla language has diminished over the years as many of its fluent speakers have died. The tribe established a language program in 1996 to preserve Umatilla by recording elders and teaching the language to tribal youth and adults.