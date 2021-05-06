Concrete wall around Seattle police precinct comes down

SEATTLE (AP) — A concrete wall put up around the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct during last summer’s protests against police brutality on Capitol Hill has been removed and replaced by a tall security fence. The Seattle Times reports city transportation workers this week started removing the large concrete blocks. The wall wrapped around the building, blocking sidewalks and bike lanes for more than eight months. Police have said the barrier was constructed to fortify the building from damage incurred during protests following George Floyd’s murder by police in Minneapolis. In a Wednesday statement, Seattle police said the city decided to take down the wall “after hearing from residents, business owners and community leaders in Capitol Hill.”