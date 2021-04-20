Sure beats a free donut: Pot activist celebrating 4/20 by handing out joints with proof of COVID-19 vaccine

As previously reported, Krispy Kreme is giving away donuts with proof of vaccination, so “the least the medical marijuana movement can do is take a stand up for science,” activist Dana Beal tells the New York Post.

That’s why he organized Tuesday’s “Joints for Jabs” giveaway in New York City.

To celebrate those getting the vaccine — and to celebrate 4/20, today’s unofficial National Marijuana Day — The 74-year-old marijuana activist will be handing out joints at New York City’s Union Square Park to those who can prove they got the jab. He says he’ll have “thousands” of joints on hand.

New York’s embattled Governor Andrew Cuomo recently made recreational weed legal in the Empire State.

If you’re a New Yorker and miss today’s giveaway, Beal still has your back. At the Cannabis Parade on May 1st, he and his buddies will also be doling out doobies, no proof of vaccination required.