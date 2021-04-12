Hit-and-run driver claims to be Harry Potter, taken to prison instead of Azkaban

A woman who killed a federal judge in a hit-and-run accident, as well as injuring a six-year-old boy, told authorities upon her arrest that she was the boy who lived.

The 23-year-old suspect, named Nastasia Snape — coincidentally another character from the series — is accused of striking and killing Sandra Feuerstein in Boca Raton, Florida. Feuerstein, 75, was apparently vacationing in Florida, was a New York federal judge appointed by former president George W. Bush.

According to eye witnesses, Snape drove around stopped traffic and jumped the curb, hitting Feuerstein on the sidewalk, according to a police report obtained by ABC News.

Police say Snape continued down the sidewalk, striking a six-year-old and leaving him severely injured before speeding away.

About 15-minutes later, Snape wrecked the car and Delray Beach police found unconscious behind the wheel. As officers approached, Snape awoke and tried to exit the vehicle, apparently convulsing and exhibiting seizure-like movements, according to the report.

Police also said she “stared into space” when they tried speaking with her.

Once placed in an ambulance, however, Snape “began to scream and fight with paramedics, stating that she was ‘Harry Potter,'” according to the report. Paramedics gave Snape 400 milligrams of the anesthetic ketamine in an attempt to calm her down, police said.

After searching her car and finding several small containers labeled “THC Cannabis” and the synthetic designer drug called T salts, police obtained a warrant to test her blood, according to the report. Results of the toxicological tests are pending.

Snape was booked at the Palm Beach County Jail after being arrested for suspicion of vehicular homicide, hit-and-run involving death and leaving the scene of an accident with injury. Bond was set at $20,000.