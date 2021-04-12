Doritos truck thief leads police on 90-minute chase

If you’re trying to out-run the cops, a Doritos truck is not the best getaway vehicle.

Joshua Karpe discovered that first-hand after allegedly stealing a Doritos truck sitting unattended at an Oklahoma City gas station, according to TMZ.

Needless to say, it wasn’t hard for local cops to find, or apprehend, the the thief.

“I would love to know the motivation of stealing a truck that’s very, very easy to spot and doesn’t go very fast,” said Police Captain Jeff Spruill, incredulously. “What do you think you’re going to do with a truck like that?”