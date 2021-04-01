No Fooling! Survey says 2% actually terminate their friendships over April Fools’ pranks

How far would you go to get a laugh on April Fools’ Day? Tread lightly, as a new survey says there are people who would drop you as a friend for pranking them.

According to a non-scientific poll of 1,000 Americans from the market research firm Top Data, 2% of respondents would never again contact those who pranked them.

The poll also revealed that 40% of those who get pranked are targeted by those closest to them, like spouses and close friends.

Just 2% of people who get goofed on April Fools’ day are targeted by a random stranger, the poll found.

And perhaps because we can all use a laugh — or we were locked down in 2020 — 33% said they planned to prank people more this year than last year.

Top Data’s number-crunchers also found the top 10 states most and least likely to pull pranks. Some advice: watch your back in Utah on April Fools’ Day, and think twice about deploying that whoopie cushion in Hawaii.



Ten states most likely to prank

Utah

Vermont

Wisconsin

Rhode Island

Idaho

South Dakota

Montana

Nebraska

New Hampshire

Massachusetts



Ten states least likely to prank

Mississippi

Georgia

South Carolina

Florida

Alabama

Oklahoma

Nevada

Louisiana

Iowa

Hawaii