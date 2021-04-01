Alaska man gets pistol from his car to stop robbery attempt

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man got a free breakfast after he stopped a robbery attempt at a gas station in Fairbanks. KTVF reported that Nick Moore was waiting to pay for his breakfast when a teen with a knife walked in. Moore sneaked back to his car, grabbed his pistol and returned to the gas station. He says he racked the slide on his pistol and pointed it at the teen. The teen put his hands in the air and Moore held him until troopers arrived. The thankful employees bought Moore his breakfast. Alaska State Troopers advise people to call 911 and not get involved in such situations.