UN: Huge changes in society needed to keep nature, Earth OK

A new UN report on three environmental crises paints a picture of a broken Earth because of climate change, species loss and pollution. In a break from past reports, Thursday’s report looks at how three problems are intertwined instead of concentrating on an individual threat. It also tells the world not just how broken the planet is, but what must be done to fix it. And those fixes involve fundamental changes to the global economy, what gets taxed, where power comes from, how people get around, fish, farm and eat. The report says humanity has to stop trying to fight nature but make peace with it.