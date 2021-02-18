This emoji is no longer “cool,” according to Gen Z

First they came for your skinny jeans. Then they came for your side parts. Now, Gen Z is coming for your emojis.

TikTok’s 18-to-24-year-olds deemed the crying laughing emoji as no longer cool, and now Gen Z-ers on Tinder — who make up over half the dating pool on the app — are following suit.

Use of that emoji has steadily decreased in mentions on Tinder in the last year. The new “cool” way of expressing laughing is by using the skull emoji or the tears streaming emoji, officially called ‘Loudly Crying Face.’ Use of both has steadily increased over the past year.

According to Tinder, the ‘Loudly Crying Face’ emoji is the most popular, mentioned significantly more than any other emoji in question, with Gen Z men using it the most.

According to Emojitracker though, a site that tracks emoji use on Twitter in real time, the crying laughing emoji is still the most used emoji on Twitter overall.